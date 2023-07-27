Jane Marple did it while she was knitting, Hercule Poirot used his famous little grey cells and Sherlock Holmes engaged his famous powers of deduction…but what will you bring to the Roundabout Murder Mystery evening?

A deadly crime will be committed at the Mercure Sheffield St Paul’s Hotel on November 30 - and youth homelessness charity Roundabout’s amateur detectives will have the chance to solve the case and spot the killer.

The staff of The Zephyr Clinic, which specialises in health and relaxation, are also at the Mercure promoting their services.

But following the strange death of one of the Zephyr Clinic staff, suicide is quickly ruled out by police, who launch a murder enquiry.

Enjoy an evening of murder mystery with Roundabout

Among the chief suspects are the enigmatic hypnotherapist who runs the clinic, his fiancée and the mysterious sleeping partner who has funded the venture, along with a film maker creating a documentary about the Zephyr team.

Add to that another victim whose lungs are filled with water and the apparent suicide of a shady gambling club owner and the case becomes increasingly complex.

Guests at Roundabout’s evening of murder and detection, which includes a welcome drink and three course dinner, will follow, eavesdrop and question the key suspects and test their sleuthing skills with an intriguing array of visual clues.

Each table will act as a detection team and at the conclusion of the event the investigating officer will ask the groups to reform, reach a majority verdict, elect a spokesperson and sum up their case.

“Our Murder Mystery evenings have proved increasingly popular and this year, with a new venue and a new crime to solve, should be our best yet,” said Roundabout fundraising manager Emily Bush.

“It’s the perfect way to get the Christmas season started because everybody loves a Festive mystery.

“And it’s a great event too for any corporate groups looking for an entertaining alternative to the usual Christmas party.

Tickets cost £45 each and anybody who wishes to book should visit roundabouthomeless.org/event/murder-mystery/