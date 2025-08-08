England's iconic modernist event is back in the Ballroom
Brighton Beach launched in Sheffield in February 1996 & became a mainstay of the Sheffield clubbing scene for more than 15 years.
Club founder Richard Todd says, “It’s going to one hell of a night! Original BB DJs Red Helen & Dan Guest are joining us, as well as room 2 favourites Eddie Wainwright, Callum Simpson, Gav Arno & Al Dalessio. Expect the classic Brighton Beach soundtrack & take a turn on the flashing dancefloor to pounding 60s soul, Motown, indie, northern soul & Britpop.”
In the 90s, Brighton Beach turned its back on the soulless corporate dance mega clubs & American grunge that was depressing the UK music scene, & decided it was time for a change – something very different & very British.
Beginning at The Cockpit in Leeds in 1994 & then coming to the grandeur of the City Hall Ballroom in Sheffield in 1996, BB played definitive 60s mod & soul, alongside the great British groups of the 90s. As Britpop thrived, so did Brighton Beach. Massive bands like Supergrass & Shed Seven hung out at the club & performed frenzied secret gigs there too.
DJs from the vinyl-obsessed underground UK 60s scene were brought in to host a second room at the club, playing pure northern soul, R&B, jazz & freakbeat, introducing fuzzed-up garage & speed-fuelled psych to salivating kids. On the dancefloor, mods from the local scooter clubs were teaching the new Britpop scenesters how to dress & dance, with tight ties & perfect hair. Brighton Beach spread from Yorkshire to have other hugely popular residencies in Newcastle, Leicester & London.
“Without Brighton Beach, there would be no Kaiser Chiefs, so they have a lot to apologise for. If my knees still worked, I’d be there every night. Some people had formative years, we had formative Friday nights.”
Ricky Wilson (Kaiser Chiefs)
“What a time to be alive. We spent many nights at The Cockpit in Leeds at the legendary Brighton Beach. Great tunes, beautiful people & an amazing atmosphere. Getting the train back to York slightly wired at 4.30am was always a sign that a good time was had by all. And we even got to do a gig there, which puts us in a long line of very cool acts to have graced the stage. Long Live Brighton Beach.”
Rick Witter (Shed Seven)
Tickets are on sale now!