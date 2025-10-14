Electro pioneers announce first UK tour since 2017

Kraftwerk coming to Sheffield City Hall on Friday 29th May 2026.

Electronic music pioneers KRAFTWERK are bringing their ground-breaking live show to Sheffield in 2026

After recently completing a hugely successful worldwide concert tour including a festival stealing appearance at Coachella, Kraftwerk legend Ralf Hütter is pleased to announce a new UK and Ireland tour for 2026, their first UK tour since 2017. They will perform 15 dates across the UK and Ireland in May and June 2026, with tickets on sale at 9am on Friday October 10, www.gigst.rs/KW26

Back in June, Kraftwerk wowed UK audiences with a one-off performance at the Forever Now Festival in Milton Keynes, their headline slot illuminating the post punk bill to such an extent that The Times commented “Even now, almost 60 years into their career, Kraftwerk are still waiting for the world to catch up with them. Not so much post-punk as post-everything, their techno-utopian machine symphonies will forever sound like the future.”

Now Kraftwerk and the much-celebrated robots return to the UK bringing with them their constantly upgraded Multimedia Tour which began back in 2012 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Part performance, part digital installation, the Kraftwerk live show is an unmissable audio and technological spectacle.

Led by founder Ralf Hütter, Kraftwerk will play selections from across their 8 classic albums: Autobahn (1974), Radio-Activity (1975), Trans Europe Express (1977), The Man-Machine (1978), Computer World (1981), Techno Pop (1986), The Mix (1991) & Tour De France (2003). Each chosen composition is accompanied by state of the art graphics enhancing the monumental beats and melodies into something that makes for a truly transcendental experience.

Starting with the retrospective of their Catalogue at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 2012, Kraftwerk’s 3-D concert series has travelled the world since, calling at numerous venues among them Tate Modern Turbine Hall (London), Akasaka Blitz (Tokyo), Opera House (Sydney), Walt Disney Concert Hall (Los Angeles), the Montreux Jazz Festival (Montreux), Fondation Louis Vuitton (Paris), Neue Nationalgalerie (Berlin) and Guggenheim Museum (Bilbao).

The multi-media project Kraftwerk was started in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider. They set up their electronic Kling Klang Studio in Düsseldorf, where they conceived and produced all Kraftwerk albums. By the mid 1970’s Kraftwerk had achieved international recognition for their revolutionary electronic soundscapes and their musical experimentation with robotics and other technical innovations. With their visions of the future, Kraftwerk created the soundtrack for the digital age of the 21st century.

Kraftwerk’s compositions, using innovative techniques, synthetic voices and computerised rhythms, have shaped electronic music for the past 50 years. They are simply the greatest electronic act of all time, and their DNA is everywhere – be it The Weeknd, Daft Punk, the Chemical Brothers, Justice, Gorillaz, Depeche Mode or seemingly every act that’s ever picked up a synthesizer, they all owe a debt to Kraftwerk. In 2026, multi-media artist Ralf Hütter and his team return to the UK to beam us into the future as only they can do.

Tickets on sale now.