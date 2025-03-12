Electrifying gig theatre Bangers comes to Sheffield

Following five-star reviews in both London and Edinburgh, Danusia Samal’s electrifying gig theatre production Bangers is coming to Sheffield as part of a highly anticipated UK tour.

Fusing the raw energy of early noughties garage and R&B with captivating lyrical storytelling, Bangers explores the emotional journey of two strangers whose lives collide on a charged club night. Here, the show’s producer Steph Hartland shares the inspiration behind this immersive performance, the music that drives its pulse, and the powerful themes that resonate with audiences today.

Q: Bangers has had a tremendous reception for its runs in London, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and now on tour. Can you tell us a bit about the concept?

Bangers is, at its core, about music, and the characters who find their lives intertwined with it. It tells the story of two characters, strangers whose stories are inextricably linked. What makes it stand out in gig theatre is how Danusia, the playwright, and the whole team have managed to marry the intensity of the music with the intimacy of theatre. The music isn’t just a backdrop; it’s a driving force in the narrative. The audience feels the energy of the music as much as the emotions of the characters.

Q: Music plays a vital role in Bangers. How did you approach blending music with storytelling, and why do you think this combination resonates with audiences?

Music is so powerful because it can instantly tap into our emotions in a way words sometimes can’t. I knew from the very beginning that the story needed a soundtrack that would reflect the highs and lows of these characters’ lives. The music in Bangers doesn’t just accompany the action; it’s there to drive it, which is why our narrator is a DJ who is live mixing.

It helps define moments of joy, frustration, rebellion, and yearning. I think the reason it resonates with audiences is that music is universal—it’s something everyone can connect to. Whatever music you’re into, the show captures a certain raw energy that amplifies the emotional stakes, which brings the audience even closer into the world of the characters. The genres that feature - UK garage, RnB, drum and bass, grime and hip hop - arouse a huge sense of nostalgia for big nights out and banging parties, which definitely helps our audiences enjoy the vibes.

Q: Who is the show aimed at, and do you need to be a garage and R&B fan to enjoy it?

Bangers is for anyone who’s ever felt the thrill of a night out, or the complexity of identity and belonging. The show is designed to speak to a wide audience—whether you're familiar with garage or not. It’s not just about the music; it’s about the emotional energy and stories that connect us all. While the soundtrack is undeniably rooted in the sounds of early noughties garage and R&B, it’s the universal themes of personal discovery, relationships, and shared experiences that will resonate with everyone.

You don’t have to be a die-hard fan of the genre to appreciate the show’s heart; it’s the music's ability to evoke emotion, nostalgia, and excitement that will pull you in, no matter your background.

Q: How does it feel to see Bangers take on a new life as it tours the UK?

The tour has been incredible, and honestly, every city has had its own unique energy. The audiences have been electric and we can’t wait to share it with Sheffield. There’s something about the connection between the audience and the performers that’s truly magical. You can see how the music starts to resonate with the people in the room—they’re singing along, they’re shouting, they’re feeling it.

There’s a real sense of community in that, and that’s what Bangers is about—coming together, whether you’re celebrating something or struggling with something. It’s been so rewarding to see how different crowds bring their own vibe to the show.

Q. What do you hope people take away from Bangers, both in terms of the music and the story?

“We hope people leave feeling more connected to themselves, to others, and to the world around them. Bangers is about finding your voice in a world that often tells you to be quiet. It’s about celebrating who you are, even when it feels like there’s pressure to conform. I want people to feel empowered to stand in their truth, whatever that may look like for them. And of course, I hope they leave with the music stuck in their heads—it’s a show that’s meant to make you feel something, and if it does that, then I’m happy.”

Bangers runs at Sheffield Theatres' Playhouse from Tuesday 25 – Friday 28 March. Tickets can be booked at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk