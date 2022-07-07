The Chase's Paul Sinha performs comedy routine in Sheffield pub ahead of Edinburgh Festival show

Well known as one of the Chasers on the popular quiz programme The Chase, Paul Sinha came to Sheffield to perform a comedy set at the long established comedy club at New Barrack Tavern on Penistone road, Hillsborough.

By Errol Edwards
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:31 pm

Clearly an intelligent and talented man, success would seem to many not much of a stretch for him.

However his set goes to show that household names also go through numerous struggles in their life, even bullying.

Paul, known as one of the best quizzers in the world, is also a qualified medical doctor, was one of six acts to perform on the day.

Paul Sinha with a couple of fans Lyndon and Jahmaine

Paul described his act as a bio, where he wanted to chart his life with comedy and musical interludes,an insight into his ups and downs in his personal life, warts and all.

His bio was greatly influenced by his diagnosis of Parkinson disease 2019.

Paul’s set was greatly received by the audience, giving an insight to his 30 year overnight success.

Paul also gave reference to instances of racism he had to endure over life, and celebrities he’d encountered during his career, good and bad, naming Freddie Flintoff as “an absolute legend”.

Paul Sinha performs inThe New Barrack Tavern

Also documenting his struggles with his sexuality, and coming out to his sister and parents.

With regards to his act, it definitely was a tune up for his appearance in the Edinburgh festival from August 5 ,there were some lumps and bumps in his act, which I’m sure will be ironed out to be as silky smooth as his suits.

I think we were lucky to see the work in progress giving us a look at the real man,- and not the suit, far away from the ultra confident and slick white suited Chaser we see on TV.

Paul Sinha at New Barrack Tavern
