Clearly an intelligent and talented man, success would seem to many not much of a stretch for him.

However his set goes to show that household names also go through numerous struggles in their life, even bullying.

Paul, known as one of the best quizzers in the world, is also a qualified medical doctor, was one of six acts to perform on the day.

Paul Sinha with a couple of fans Lyndon and Jahmaine

Paul described his act as a bio, where he wanted to chart his life with comedy and musical interludes,an insight into his ups and downs in his personal life, warts and all.

Paul’s set was greatly received by the audience, giving an insight to his 30 year overnight success.

Paul also gave reference to instances of racism he had to endure over life, and celebrities he’d encountered during his career, good and bad, naming Freddie Flintoff as “an absolute legend”.

Paul Sinha performs inThe New Barrack Tavern

Also documenting his struggles with his sexuality, and coming out to his sister and parents.

With regards to his act, it definitely was a tune up for his appearance in the Edinburgh festival from August 5 ,there were some lumps and bumps in his act, which I’m sure will be ironed out to be as silky smooth as his suits.