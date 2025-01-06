Ed Byrne brings British Comedy Guide's 'Best Comedy Show of 2023' to Doncaster!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The TV favourite brings his most personal show to date to Doncaster's Cast on Tuesday January 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the quote attributed to Mark Twain, humour is defined as Tragedy Plus Time. Come and join one of our leading laugh specialists as he tests that formula by mining the most tragic event in his life for laughs.

With his TV career now in its third decade, Ed has regularly appeared on the likes of QI, Mock The Week, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, and Live At The Apollo. With legions of fans both in the UK and abroad, Ed remains the observational stand-up to see.

For tickets, please visit https://www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/ed-byrne-tragedy-plus-time/