Echobelly coming to Sheffield in October 2025

Britpop icons Echobelly are doing an anniversary UK tour taking place in October / November 2025.

The tour will mark 30 years since the release of their top 5 album ‘ON’. The 14 date run will see the band perform the album in it’s entirety plus selected greatest hits, stopping off at the Leadmill in Sheffield on the 4 October.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Echobelly frontwoman, Sonya Madan says: "We're really excited about the chance to play ON in its entirety. A celebration of its 30 years of existence! It’s a special journey for us and a chance to celebrate it with all who come to see us on this tour".

The bands guitarist, Glenn Johansson also adds:“It’ll be a personal re-discovery of a very special time in our musical career. Everything was in front of us and we were thrilled to experience the excitement and be part of that era. ON is considered as one of the top seminal Britpop albums and we’re really excited to bring it back out to audiences"

Having a career spanning nearly 30 years and having released seven albums, plans are currently in the pipeline to release their 8th studio album recorded at London’s RAK studios with producer Danton Supple (Who has worked with such musical icons as Coldplay, Morrissey, Dave Gahan and Patti Smith).

Echobelly kicked off their career in 1993 with their first EP Bellyache. The favourable response including gushing press reviews and sold out gigs ensured the securing of a recording contract with Sony via their subsidiary, Rhythm King. Their first single from their debut album E.G.O, was Insomniac and the album reached number 8 in the UK Album charts

By the time they released their 2nd album ”ON” in 1995, they were rising up the ranks of the British music scene, with regular press, TV / radio and two world tours under their belt.

The album celebrated the endless possibilities of the human spirit. In "Great Things", Madan sang "I want to do great things/I don't want to compromise/I want to know what love is/I want to know everything." The album's optimistic sound and feel provided an intriguing contrast with its witty and acerbic lyrics, many songs are now considered as classics of their era and are still regularly played on radio around the world.

Echobelly - Sonya Madan and Glenn Johansson

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. All regional shows - £27.50 in advance + booking fees and the London show - £28.50 in advance + booking fees and will be available via: https://www.echobelly.com/