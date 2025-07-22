Eats, Treats & Moor returns to Sheffield for a flavour-filled weekend

One of Sheffield’s most anticipated summer events is back – and it promises to be bigger, better, and more delicious than ever! Eats, Treats & Moor returns this August for a two-day celebration of food, drink, music, and family fun in the heart of South Yorkshire.

Taking place on Saturday, August 9 (10am – 6pm) and Sunday, August 10 (10am – 4:30pm), the event will transform the area into a bustling hub of flavour and festivities – perfect for food lovers, families, and festival-goers alike.

A Feast for All the Senses

Visitors can explore over 30 food and drink vendors, showcasing the very best in street food, gourmet snacks, sweet treats, and refreshing beverages. From bold, spicy global flavours to local culinary favourites, there’s something to suit every taste.

Entertainment Throughout the Weekend

The atmosphere will be electric with live music performances across both days, plus a range of family-friendly activities, including children’s rides, face painting, and interactive food demonstrations. For adults looking to relax, the lively beer garden will be the perfect summer spot.

Learn, Taste, and Be Inspired

In addition to all the eating and entertainment, festival-goers can enjoy live cooking and drink demonstrations, offering a chance to discover new flavours, tips, and techniques from talented local chefs.

Free Entry – All Are Welcome

Best of all, entry is completely free – so bring your appetite, gather your friends and family, and get ready to enjoy Sheffield’s tastiest summer celebration.