Eats, Treats & Moor returns to Sheffield for a flavour-filled weekend
Taking place on Saturday, August 9 (10am – 6pm) and Sunday, August 10 (10am – 4:30pm), the event will transform the area into a bustling hub of flavour and festivities – perfect for food lovers, families, and festival-goers alike.
A Feast for All the Senses
Visitors can explore over 30 food and drink vendors, showcasing the very best in street food, gourmet snacks, sweet treats, and refreshing beverages. From bold, spicy global flavours to local culinary favourites, there’s something to suit every taste.
Entertainment Throughout the Weekend
The atmosphere will be electric with live music performances across both days, plus a range of family-friendly activities, including children’s rides, face painting, and interactive food demonstrations. For adults looking to relax, the lively beer garden will be the perfect summer spot.
Learn, Taste, and Be Inspired
In addition to all the eating and entertainment, festival-goers can enjoy live cooking and drink demonstrations, offering a chance to discover new flavours, tips, and techniques from talented local chefs.
Free Entry – All Are Welcome
Best of all, entry is completely free – so bring your appetite, gather your friends and family, and get ready to enjoy Sheffield’s tastiest summer celebration.