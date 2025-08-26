Drawn to the Chapel: creative life drawing workshop at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Life Art

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) is inviting art lovers of all levels to take part in a unique life drawing workshop on Thursday 4 September, set within the atmospheric Chapel alongside an awe‑inspiring willow installation by renowned artist Laura Ellen Bacon.

Led by professional artist and tutor Tessa Houghton, the workshop offers participants the chance to explore the human form while surrounded by Bacon’s striking “Into Being” sculptural work. The experience combines guided tuition, experimentation with mark‑making, and the opportunity to sketch a live model in an inspiring, closed‑gallery setting.

Following the session, participants will come together at YSP’s Kitchen Café to enjoy a hot drink, reflect, and share their creative experiences. All materials will be provided, though attendees may bring their own easels if preferred.

This is the third in a series of life drawing workshops at YSP: the first took place in The Underground Gallery, inspired by Bharti Kher’s recent exhibition Alchemies, and the second responded to works by Felicity Aylieff in The Weston Gallery. Each event offers a distinctive creative dialogue with the Park’s world‑class exhibitions.

Life Art workshop at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Artist Tessa said: “Drawing in the Chapel, surrounded by Laura Ellen Bacon’s woven willow forms, is a really special opportunity. The sculpture’s flowing lines echo the rhythms of the human body, which makes it the perfect setting for life drawing. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or complete beginner, the workshop is about slowing down, noticing details, and enjoying that moment of connection between form, space and imagination.”

Event details:

Life Drawing: Laura Ellen Bacon, Into Being

Date: Thursday 4 September

Location: The Chapel, Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Includes: Life drawing session with live model, all materials provided, hot drink in the Kitchen Café

Booking & Information: Life Drawing: Laura Ellen Bacon | Yorkshire Sculpture Park