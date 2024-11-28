Dr Benji Waterhouse Comes to Sheffield's Leadmill

On Sunday, 11th November, Dr Benji Waterhouse will visit the Leadmill as part of his book tour for 'You Don't Have to Be Mad to Work Here'.

The Sunday Times best-selling author and award-winning comedian will present an evening combining stand-up comedy, storytelling, and insights into mental healthcare. Audiences can expect a mix of personal anecdotes and professional experiences from his work as an NHS psychiatrist.

Fans of 'You Don't Have to Be Mad to Work Here' can expect an evening that goes far beyond a typical book reading. Dr Waterhouse will unlock the doors to the psychiatric ward through a blend of humour, personal anecdotes, and thought-provoking narratives that challenge our understanding of mental health.

From exploring the difference between a psychiatrist and a psychic to sharing extraordinary patient stories – like the woman in a wedding dress searching for Harry Styles or the lorry driver with schizophrenia who believes he's found a coronavirus cure – Dr Waterhouse offers a compassionate and comic lens into the complex world of mental healthcare.

It's an opportunity to engage directly with a front-line NHS psychiatrist, complete with a Q&A session that offers insights without the typical 12-month waiting list.