Dr Benji Waterhouse Comes to Sheffield's Leadmill

By Lina Soca
Contributor
Published 28th Nov 2024, 10:57 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 11:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

On Sunday, 11th November, Dr Benji Waterhouse will visit the Leadmill as part of his book tour for 'You Don't Have to Be Mad to Work Here'.

The Sunday Times best-selling author and award-winning comedian will present an evening combining stand-up comedy, storytelling, and insights into mental healthcare. Audiences can expect a mix of personal anecdotes and professional experiences from his work as an NHS psychiatrist.

Fans of 'You Don't Have to Be Mad to Work Here' can expect an evening that goes far beyond a typical book reading. Dr Waterhouse will unlock the doors to the psychiatric ward through a blend of humour, personal anecdotes, and thought-provoking narratives that challenge our understanding of mental health.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From exploring the difference between a psychiatrist and a psychic to sharing extraordinary patient stories – like the woman in a wedding dress searching for Harry Styles or the lorry driver with schizophrenia who believes he's found a coronavirus cure – Dr Waterhouse offers a compassionate and comic lens into the complex world of mental healthcare.

It's an opportunity to engage directly with a front-line NHS psychiatrist, complete with a Q&A session that offers insights without the typical 12-month waiting list.

Related topics:SheffieldHarry StylesNHSThe Sunday Times
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice