Double the music and laughter as friends share Legally Blonde role

She’s the girl who took the dumb out of being blonde…but there’s twice the laughter and double the drama as two friends take on one of the most iconic roles in modern musical theatre.

Inspired by a classic Hollywood comedy, Legally Blonde is the award-winning hit show about Elle Woods, the small-town girl who pursues her ex-boyfriend to Harvard Law School and then discovers that she has more than just looks in her favour as she takes on the legal system - and wins!

The show is filled with catchy songs like Omigod You Guys and Bend and Snap and celebrates empowerment, self confidence and staying true to oneself.

It’s the next production from Easy Street Theatre Company and will be on stage at the Merlin Theatre in Nether Edge from April 30 to May 3, directed by Beth Bloor, with musical direction by Gareth Lloyd and choreography by Amanda Tyas.

Friends Jess Habgood and Eliza Sefton will be sharing the Legally Blonde starring role.

“We have such a strong company at the moment that we felt the fairest thing to do would be to share the acting challenge and give two Elles their chance to shine,” said Easy Street Principal Sallianne Foster-Major.

“They’re two very different actors who will each bring something very special to the part and the only problem for the audience will be deciding which Elle they want to see because both are going to be great.”

Easy Street - voted best Youth Theatre in the North East 2020 and 2021 - offers Sheffield's young creative talent the finest professional-grade theatrical training.

Previous productions have included Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Footloose, West Side Story Sister Act, Chicago, Grease Back to the 80s - winner of the 2021 NODA Best Youth Theatre award - Disney’s Frozen, We Will Rock You, Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd and A Chorus Line.

For more information about the company and its new production of Legally Blonde visit https://easystreettheatre.org/home