Dore Donation Day makes supporting St Luke’s easy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pop in, donate and make a difference as St Luke’s Hospice hosts a special Donation Day at Dore Old School.

A previous donation event at the Dore community venue raised the equivalent of £3,500 in donations and Gift Aid for the charity.

As a result, a second Donation Day has been arranged for June 12, from 10am to 3.30pm at the Old School in Savage Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For all those people who’ve been having a Spring Clean and de-clutter over the past few weeks, this will be the perfect opportunity to donate everything clothing of all types and especially menswear,” said St Luke’s Gift in Kind Coordinator Jemma Dalton.

The Dore donation day makes giving to St Luke's Hospice even easier

“Good quality toys and homewares are perfect for donation too and we’re also happy to accept smaller electrical items.

“There is also a real enthusiasm for classic vinyl records at the moment – a donated copy of a rare Def Leppard EP recently raised more than £1,000 on our eBay site!

“If you don’t have time to take your donations to one of our shops or to our Donation Centre, this is the perfect opportunity to support St Luke’s without leaving Dore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re a UK resident and a UK tax payer you are eligible to sign up to gift aid when you donate raising an extra 25 per cent for St Luke’s.