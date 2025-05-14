Don't miss your chance to meet Lightning McQueen, Optimus Prime and other move favourites at Meadowhall in June

Meadowhall has revealed that a fleet of world-famous vehicles will be arriving at the centre on Sunday, June 1, as it hosts its unmissable Motor event featuring some of Hollywood’s most iconic cars, all in partnership with Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the legendary Lightning McQueen and loveable Tow Mater from Cars to the iconic Batmobile and nostalgic Turtle Van from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, there will be plenty of opportunities for fans to admire the motors and capture all-important photos.

Joining the blockbuster line-up is the towering Bumblebee and Optimus Prime truck from Transformers, as well as the beloved Pizza Planet car from Toy Story and instantly recognisable Mutt Cutts van from cult comedy classic Dumb and Dumber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously known as Supercars, this year’s event promises to be the biggest yet, with more than 80 spectacular vehicles in total rolling into the centre. Other wheels include vintage classics, motorcycles, tractors, and high-performance supercars – with something for motoring enthusiasts of all ages to enjoy.

Motorfest will run from 10am – 3pm on Sunday 1st June in Meadowhall’s Orange Zone 3 car park

For those looking to feel the thrill firsthand, the Sporting Bears Motor Club will be offering the chance to enjoy a ten-mile passenger ride in various supercars, in exchange for a charity donation.

Throughout the day, there will also be a range of family entertainment from epic live music to arts and crafts.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said:“Whether you’re a supercar enthusiast, a classic car lover, or just looking for a fantastic family day out, Motorfest is the ultimate event this summer. We’re thrilled to be bringing an incredible showcase of vehicles to Sheffield, especially fan-favourite cars like Lightning McQueen, Optimus Prime and the Batmobile. There will absolutely be something for all members of the family to enjoy and we can’t wait to welcome visitors from Yorkshire and beyond for a truly unforgettable experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even better, the event supports an amazing cause, with proceeds from admissions and donations going to Bluebell Wood. As a long-term partner, the hospice does incredible work for children and families in our community, and we’re so grateful for the generosity of our visitors in helping to make a difference.”

This year’s event promises to be the biggest yet, with more than 80 spectacular vehicles in total rolling into the centre

All proceeds raised from the event will be donated to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, an organisation which provides specialised care for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions. Their much-loved George the Mascot will be meeting and greeting those attending throughout the day.

Bethany Lyons, Events Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, commented: “We’re incredibly excited to partner with Meadowhall for this year’s Motorfest.

“The generosity of our local community never ceases to amaze us, and we’re extremely grateful for their support. We look forward to welcoming visitors and raising vital funds to continue helping families when they need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorfest will run from 10am – 3pm on Sunday, June 1 in Meadowhall’s Orange Zone 3 car park. Tickets start from £4 per person for advance tickets and £5 on the day, with under 2s going free.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.meadowhall.co.uk/motorfest