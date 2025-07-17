Doncaster Student Thursdays are back

After making serious waves in Huddersfield, one of the North’s wildest and most talked-about student nights is making its long-awaited debut in Doncaster. Kicking off with a huge launch party on Thursday 28th August, this is not just another night out – this is the official return of Thursday nights.

Running on some select Thursdays (Summer, Halloween, Christmas) from 9PM–3AM, this brand-new event promises unbeatable student drink prices, epic giveaways, and non-stop entertainment – and best of all, everyone is welcome.

Expect:

Console giveaways

Food giveaways

Designer clothing drops

Outrageous eating competitions

Silent discos

Surprise challenges, prizes & more

The location is being kept under wraps for now, but trust us – this new venue is a fan favourite. After meeting with several venues in the town we really felt this venue aligned with what we are about. Stay tuned for the official announcement coming very soon.

This is more than just a student night. It’s a movement. And it’s expanding.

Having built a cult following in Huddersfield, the brand is now bringing its unique energy, wild themes, and unmatched vibes to Doncaster – giving locals and students something to get truly hyped about every week.

Whether you’re a fresher, local legend, or just someone who knows how to party – Thursday nights are back.

