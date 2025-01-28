Doncaster premiere for sports legend Lindsy James documentary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new documentary about Doncaster-based international Duathlon and Triathlon star Lindsy James will have its premiere in the town on February 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsy has represented Great British Age Group Team (vet 45) in the Duathlon, becoming triple world champion in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and was a European silver medallist in 2022 and 2023.

The Guinness Book of World Records for 2016 also hailed the Rotherham-born athlete as the fastest woman pushing a pram and baby over a half marathon distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new documentary, When You Tri - directed by award-winning South Yorkshire film maker Wayne Sables - follows Lindsy’s nine months of training and preparation for her place in the World Triathlon Championships, which were held in Ibiza in September last year.

The premiere will support Lindsy's charity, Active Fusion

The film will have a charity gala premiere be Loversall Farm Barn in Doncaster on February 7, in support of Lindsy’s charity Active Fusion, which helps schools develop physical education and school sport and enhances local sporting opportunities within the community, helping every child to develop a love for being active and create positive habits that last a lifetime.

“Lindsy is a truly inspirational person, both within Doncaster and at a national and international level and she has a story that I was delighted to be given the opportunity to share,” said Wayne.

“It’s the story of somebody who insists they are just average, somebody who says they achieve things only because they put the time in but as we follow her through her months of training, we see what a remarkable person she truly is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was very keen right from the start of filming to make a documentary that would appeal to everybody and not just to sport enthusiasts because this is a story of a woman who achieves things when she sets her mind to it and the message is very much that you get out of life what you put in.

When You Try follows months of triathlon training Lindsy

“We ended up with more than 80 hours of filmed material that had to be edited down into a film that lasts just over one hour but what emerges is a story of emotion, drive and ambition.

“I am so pleased that the film will get a premiere in Doncaster but we then aim to see it go out onto the international festival and competition circuit because this is a story that needs the biggest possible audience.”

Wayne’s previous documentaries include Fluidity, a study of Doncaster’s LGBTQ+ community and the city’s only drag group, which was named best documentary short at the Amsterdam Short Film Festival and picked up an outstanding achievement award at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hidden Stories from Westgate Voices - a look at the way in which music became central to Wakefield Westgate’s successful regeneration - was shown at Manchester’s Lift Off Film Festival and Wakefield’s Long Division Festival and was also submitted for screening at a host of international festivals including the San Francisco Festival, London’s Doc’n Roll Festival, the Aesthetica Film Festival, Leeds Film Festival and the Sheffield International Documentary Festival.

Wayne’s experimental dance film Familiar Struggle, a 12-minute piece choreographed and performed by Barnsley dancer Keira Martin, was named best experimental film at the Montreal Independent Film Festival 2021 and at the Toronto Film Channel Awards, then went on to land the best experimental director prize at the LA Sun Film Fest 2021 and was a finalist in the Austin International Art Festival.

It was also named best experimental film at the prestigious Berlin Movie Awards.