Dodgy confirm first new music in ten years and live Yorkshire dates

Dodgy are back with their first new music in ten years and a full UK tour, including a visit to Sheffield this year. Their brand-new single “Hello Beautiful” is out Friday 26th September (on Flip Flop Records), a glorious reminder of everything that made the band so special.

The people of Yorkshire can catch Dodgy live at The Wardrobe in Leeds on Saturday 18th October and at Network Sheffield (in support of Black Grape) on Thursday 4th December.

“Hello Beautiful” is the first single from Dodgy’s forthcoming sixth studio album of the same name, due for release in May 2026. The record has been a long time coming – their first since 2016’s What Are We Fighting For.

According to the band themselves, Dodgy’s new material is the most accomplished work yet, distilling everything they have lived through over the past decade into a collection of songs that feels both timeless and timely.

To celebrate the release, Dodgy - formed in Hounslow - will return to their roots with a special single launch event on Friday 26th September at Bacchus Wine Bar, Union Street, Kingston upon Thames. The venue holds huge significance for the band, as it was once home to the original Dodgy Club, where they first began to make their mark on the live circuit. When the band performs there in September, it’ll be precisely 35 years to the day since the venue first launched - a fitting tribute to the much loved club night.

As well as going on an official UK headlining tour starting at The Liquid Room in Edinburgh on Thursday 2nd October, the band will also hit the road with fellow indie icons Black Grape before the year is out, kickstarting at Queen Margaret Union in Glasgow on 28th November and ending at Manchester Academy just before Christmas on 20th December.

In a symbolic full-circle moment, the band will play an intimate set, meet fans, sign copies of the single, and reconnect with the community that first embraced them. For the faithful who were there at the beginning, and for new listeners discovering them now, it promises to be an unforgettable evening.

Reflecting on the new single, Nigel Clark said: “‘Hello Beautiful’ is more than just a song – it’s a message. After ten years away from recording together, we wanted to come back with something uplifting, something that would bring a smile and remind people why they fell in love with music in the first place. It feels amazing to still be here, with the same mates I started out with, and to be releasing music that we believe is as strong as anything we’ve ever done.”

Hello Beautiful is release Friday 26th September.

Drummer Mathew Priest added:“There’s a magic in Dodgy that’s never gone away, even if we haven’t been in the studio for a while. Going back to Kingston to launch this single is emotional for us – it’s where the whole thing started, and 35 years later we’re still together, still playing, still making records. Not many bands can say that. We’ve been through Britpop, festivals, tours, hits, and a lot of life in between. This new album feels like a proper celebration of all that history, but also a step forward. We can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Formed in the late 1980s, Dodgy were at the forefront of the British indie explosion of the 1990s, rubbing shoulders with the era’s greats while carving their own path with a run of anthemic singles and critically acclaimed albums.

Their 1996 hit Good Enough became one of the defining tracks of the decade – officially one of the most played songs on British radio in the last 30 years – while albums such as Homegrown and Free Peace Sweet cemented their reputation as one of the most consistent and uplifting acts of the Britpop generation. Over the years they have released five studio albums, sold more than two million records, been streamed over 50 million times worldwide and landed 12 UK Top 40 singles.

More than three decades after they first plugged in their guitars, they remain a band defined by optimism, melody and togetherness. With Hello Beautiful, Dodgy are not only looking back on a legacy worth celebrating but also forward to the next chapter.

Dodgy remain that rare entity nowadays, a band still boasting the original trio line up of Nigel Clark, Mathew Priest and Andy Miller, a miracle in light of the situations they’ve endured during the highs and lows of such a storied career. They’re more adept, energised and committed now than ever, partly down to clever signings over the years, adding depth, breadth and beauty to their squad with bass player Stu Thoy and multi-instrumentalist Graham Mann.

To buy live tickets, including tickets for the band’s support tour with Black Grape visit: www.dodgyology.com

“Hello Beautiful” is available to pre-order exclusively via Banquet Records: https://shorturl.at/Ljqb7