Discover something new every day this Half Term at Hardwick

With a full calendar of events, Hardwick tops the list for autumnal days out in Derbyshire this October. In the Stableyard and Gardens, families can dive into a digital adventure and encounter the ‘Stranger Folk’ or take part in the Hallowtide Half Term Activities. Add a sprinkle of creativity with craft workshops and enjoy Apple Day-themed fun to make your visit even more unforgettable.

In the Parkland, discover a natural playground just waiting to be explored. The Sculpture Walk (3 miles) has unmatched views with a hidden history lesson and is perfect for older children and teens who enjoy a longer walk. For a gentler route the Miller’s Walk (1.5 miles) begins at the Park Centre and loops around the ponds, with small steps it’s suitable for pushchairs and children on bikes.

