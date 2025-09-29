Daytime Clubbing Craze Hits Chesterfield – ‘90s Reunion Set for Sell-Out

Chesterfield’s very first Daytime 90s Reunion Xmas Party is proving a smash hit – with over 150 tickets already sold and just weeks to go until the big day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to take place at Real Time Live on Saturday December 13, the event marks the town’s first foray into the fast-growing trend of daytime clubbing for grown-ups – and it’s clearly struck a chord. With a venue capacity of just 250, organisers are urging people to book soon to avoid missing out.

The afternoon will be soundtracked by popular local DJ and broadcaster Becky Measures, spinning classic ‘90s anthems, festive floor-fillers and all the tunes that defined a generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from 3pm to 7pm, the party offers the full club experience – without the late-night finish. It’s perfect for anyone who still loves a dancefloor but prefers to be home in time for Strictly.

‘90s reunions at Real Time Live have become regular sell-outs in the evening. The daytime version looks set to become even more popular

“We knew there was a demand for something like this – but even we’ve been surprised by how fast the tickets are flying,” said Neil Anderson of Dirty Stop Out’s, who is helping organise the event. “With Becky Measures at the decks and a real buzz building, it’s shaping up to be the party of the season.”

Whether you’re organising a work do or rounding up old mates, this is your chance to party like it’s 1995 – in the middle of the afternoon.

Event details:

Saturday 13th December | 3pm–7pm | Real Time Live, Chesterfield

18+ only | Tickets £12 (plus booking fee) at: https://bit.ly/90sDaytimePartyChesterfieldDec2025