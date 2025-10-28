David Essex announces 'Thanks for the Memories' is coming to Sheffield City Hall

Singer, composer and actor David Essex OBE has announced a major 21-date nationwide tour for September 2026 titled ‘Thanks for the Memories’ to celebrate his monumental career is coming to Sheffield City Hall on Wednesday September 23, 2026.

First shooting to fame when he was chosen for the role of Jesus for the London production of ‘Godspell’, David received major awards which then saw him lead a cast at the Roundhouse and then in the West End for two years.

Since then, David Essex has enjoyed a remarkable career; writing and producing albums that have sold millions of copies worldwide. He’s had twenty-three Top 30 singles in Britain alone. These include the Grammy nominated ‘Rock On’ which not only topped the charts in Britain and the USA but sold over one million copies. Subsequent singles followed such as ‘Lamplight’, ‘Hold Me Close’ and ‘Gonna Make You A Star’ which made David a household name.

David has continued to this day to produce and write albums including 2013’s ‘Reflections’ and has contributed to stage and screen with the likes of ‘Silver Dream Machine’ taken from ‘Silver Dream Racer’, in which he starred. Acting credits also include ‘That'll Be The Day’, its sequel ‘Stardust’, ‘Traveller’, ‘The Guvnors’, ‘Black Prince’ and more recently BBC TV's ‘EastEnders’ as the head of the Moon family. Theatre credits include outstanding performances in ‘ELF!’, ‘Evita’, ‘Boogie Nights 2’, ‘Footloose’, ‘Andrew Lloyd Webber's Aspects Of Love’, plus his own musicals ‘Mutiny!’ and ‘All The Fun Of The Fair’.

David Essex continues to break boundaries with his unique talent with his two previous two UK tours selling over 65,000 tickets across 39 dates including shows at the Palladium and Theatre Royal in London.

Tickets are on sale now!