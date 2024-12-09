Dates announced for new Sheffield Sustainable Markets

Following the success of this year's Plastic-Free Markets, environmental organisation Sheffield Action on Plastic have announced a new series of markets for 2025, dubbed the Sheffield Sustainable Markets.

Research this year from City to Sea found that 83 per cent of people are concerned about the amount of plastic in their everyday shop. When they were asked what’s stopping them from doing more to reduce their use of single-use plastics, the primary response was a lack of availability of sustainable alternatives.

The Sheffield Sustainable Markets is Sheffield Action on Plastic's solution to this, where the public can purchase gifts that will help them to live a lower impact life – think zero-waste, plastic-free and sustainable, ass well as supporting local makers and the local economy.

Sheffield Action on Plastic also states that the markets will "lead the way in demonstrating sustainable events of the future, with no single-use plastics used and instead adopting reusables".

The Sheffield Plastic Free Market, 3 Nov 2024, The Steamworks

Greg Hewitt, chair of Sheffield Action on Plastic, said: "Our 2024 Plastic Free Markets were really successful, thanks to our sponsors TravelMaster and Gripple. We're now really excited to launch The Sheffield Sustainable Markets next year, providing a fantastic selling opportunity for local makers who make the best sustainable gifts, and a fantastic buying opportunity for the public looking for these kinds of gifts."

The markets will run 11am to 4pm on Saturday 26th April and Saturday 22nd November at Victoria Hall on Norfolk Street.

Sheffield Action on Plastic are currently looking for local businesses who have strong environmental and sustainability values to sponsor the markets, providing these businesses the opportunity to showcase these values to the Sheffield community.

Any businesses interested should contact the organisation on [email protected] where a sponsorship prospectus will be provided.