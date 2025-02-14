Date and donate! Shoppers can raise free donations for charities by searching for love this Valentines Day

Singletons who want to combine finding their perfect love match with giving to their favourite good charity or good cause can now donate while they date via the easyfundraising website and app.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simply signing up for popular dating sites like Match.com can score you a free charity donation. While getting a subscription with eHarmony raises up to £66 for a cause near and dear to your heart – all at no extra cost to you.

Official statistics from the watchdog OFCOM estimate over 1 in 10 UK adults currently use dating sites each day. ONS data outlines this 1 in 10 translates to over 5.4 million people, meaning singletons could make a huge difference for charities and causes across the UK if they looked for love using this popular hack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date, shoppers have raised over £58 million in free donations for good causes by shopping via the platform:

Using easyfundraising you can do your bit this Valentines Day at no extra cost.

Great Ormond Street Hospital has received over £12,000 in free donations so far

British Heart Foundation has received over £11,000

Little Hearts Matter, based in Birmingham, has received over £7,000 to date

So many good causes and national charities rely on public donations to sustain their important work, and with easyfundraising you can do your bit this Valentines Day as well as year-round at no extra cost.

To start, just visit the easyfundraising website or download the app to find a charity or good cause you’d like to support. Then choose which retailer you want to shop with through the platform - click on their link and make a purchase, where a cashback donation is raised at no extra cost to you.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says: “We want more people looking for love to donate while they date. That way even if you don’t find your perfect partner at least you will have done some good for your favourite cause or charity. All it takes is a few clicks, and at no extra cost you could help to make a difference in your community and beyond.”

Visit easyfundraising via the link to sign up and get involved: https://www.easyfundraising.org.uk