Darts Superstars Luke Littler and Nathan Aspinall set to launch flagship retail store at Meadowhall

World darts champion Luke Littler and fellow PDC star Nathan Aspinall are thrilled to announce the grand opening of their first-ever retail venture, the Littler & Aspinall Shop, at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This first-of-its-kind pop-up store will see The Fan Cave store in Meadowhall transformed into the Littler & Aspinall Shop for three days to celebrate the Premier League Darts being hosted in Sheffield.

The store will offer darts fans an unforgettable experience, combining exclusive merchandise and personal memorabilia from both players. Visitors can explore a range of products, including limited-edition apparel, dart equipment and signed collectables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grand opening will be on Wednesday, 21st May, with fans being treated to a meet and greet with Luke and Nathan at 5 pm.

Nathan Aspinall

The store has been curated by The Fan Cave, which is the back-of-shirt sponsor for both Littler and Aspinall. The pop-up shop will be located at the Fan Cave’s store at Meadowhall, on the lower mall and remain open until Friday, 23rd May.

Luke Littler said: “Opening my first shop is a dream come true. It’s more than just darts – it’s about sharing the journey, the passion and giving something back to the fans who have supported me every step of the way.”

Nathan Aspinall, added: “I’m buzzing to open my first shop – it’s a massive moment for me. This is for the fans, the community and anyone who loves the game as much as I do. We can’t wait to see you all there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Hoyland, Managing Director at The Fan Cave, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Luke and Nathan to turn their dreams of opening a shop into reality. We are so proud to be their back-of-shirt sponsor and to deliver this project together. It’s going to be something special and not to be missed!”

Details of how to attend the meet and greet with Luke and Nathan will be announced soon.