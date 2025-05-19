Darts drama and pop royalty arrive in the Steel City this week

Sheffield is set for an electric week of entertainment as two major events hit Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Premier League Darts – Thursday 22 May

The BetMGM Premier League Darts returns for its thrilling final night of the league phase. With play-off places on the line, expect fireworks as the world’s top stars — including Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, and Gerwyn Price — go head-to-head in a night of high-stakes tungsten drama.

Kylie: The Tension Tour – Friday 23 May

Kylie

Global pop icon Kylie Minogue brings her biggest tour in over a decade to Sheffield. Expect a dazzling night of hits, style, and plenty of Padam as she celebrates her ‘Tension’ era live on stage. Special guest DJ Jodie Harsh joins Kylie for an unforgettable evening of pop brilliance.