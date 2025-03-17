Dallahan frontman "Jack Badcock" singing a glowing galaxy of songs
His debut album Cosmography (2024) was nominated in the German Music Critic’s Choice Awards and also earned him a nomination for Composer of the Year in the Scots Trad Music Awards.
Jack’s solo material reveals his astute songcraft exploring human history, cosmology, personal experiences and profound questions all delivered with a musical sensitivity clearly influenced by American folk, funk and soul music as much as the traditional music from Britain and Ireland.
Sunday May 4, Cafe 9, 9 Nether Edge Rd. Nether Edge, Sheffield S7 1RU.
Doors: 7pm.
Tickets: £16.50.
Contact: [email protected].
https://wegottickets.com/event/637827