Dallahan frontman "Jack Badcock" singing a glowing galaxy of songs

Singer and guitarist Jack Badcock is a veteran performer, having toured extensively on four continents, both as a solo act and as frontman of renowned world-folk band Dallahan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His debut album Cosmography (2024) was nominated in the German Music Critic’s Choice Awards and also earned him a nomination for Composer of the Year in the Scots Trad Music Awards.

Jack’s solo material reveals his astute songcraft exploring human history, cosmology, personal experiences and profound questions all delivered with a musical sensitivity clearly influenced by American folk, funk and soul music as much as the traditional music from Britain and Ireland.

Sunday May 4, Cafe 9, 9 Nether Edge Rd. Nether Edge, Sheffield S7 1RU.

Jack Badcock

Doors: 7pm.

Tickets: £16.50.

https://wegottickets.com/event/637827