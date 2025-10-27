Cutlery Works inveils a week of Halloween creativity for children and families

This October half-term, Cutlery Works is inviting families to step into a world of Halloween creativity. With a series of free, hands-on workshops designed for children, the space is turning half-term into a blend of creativity, connection, and a celebration of all things spooky.

From monster puppets to Taylor Swift bracelet making, each event is a chance for children to get stuck in, make something magical, and take home a piece of the fun.

What’s on:

Wednesday 29th October – Halloween Trick-or-Treat Bag Screen Printing 10:00-12:00 PM

Little ones can design and print their own spooky tote bag, perfect for collecting sweets in style.

Thursday 30th October – Monster Puppet Craft Workshop 10:00-12:00 PM

A playful morning of googly eyes, felt, and imagination. Every child leaves with a handmade monster friend.

Friday 31st October – Pumpkin Painting Workshop 10:00 – 12:00 PM

No knives, no mess, just paint, brushes, and plenty of pumpkin personality.

Sunday 2nd November – Taylor Swift Bracelet Making 10:00 – 12:00 PM

Inspired by Taylor Swift, this free workshop lets the children craft friendship bracelets and channel their inner Swiftie.

While the kids get crafty, adults can explore Cutlery Works’ incredible food and drink offerings, making it a perfect morning out for the whole family.

Blend family, the creative team behind Cutlery Works, are known for curating events that feel joyful, inclusive, and full of heart. As Mia, Events Coordinator at Blend, states: “It’s the little moments. The concentration on their faces, the proud smiles when they show you what they’ve made. That’s what sticks with me.”

This isn’t just Halloween half-term. It’s a celebration of community, creativity, and shared moments that stick.

Book tickets via the Cutlery Works website.