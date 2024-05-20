Cuba’s finest flying into Sheffield for music and dance spectacular

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds are expecting to descend on the city’s Leopold Square this Sunday (May 26th) for the second Salsa In The Square of 2024.Five hours of free outdoor entertainment is on offer as some of Cuba’s finest artists descend on Sheffield.

Salsa In The Square is set to be headlined by Barcelona based all-Cuban salsa band Union Habanera who bring the Latin beats and a unique blend of authentic Cuban Son, Bachata, Reggaeton and more.

They perform two sets alongside additional DJ sets and dance performances.

The outdoor salsa spectacular is being organised by Cubana and co-promoters RC Dance and Anna De Orte.

Salsa In The Square in action a few weeks ago

Latin tunes will be supplied by ever popular DJs Anna De Orte from Barcelona and Roly Caballero (Havana, Cuba).

The outdoor event starts at 5pm and lasts until 10pm.

The party continues inside Cubana from 10pm through until 2am with a special Barrio Latino Bank Holiday Fiesta – top Latin DJs playing over two floors.

Adrian Bagnoli, co-owner of Cubana, said: " We are thrilled to bring a slice of Cuba’s rich musical heritage to Leopold Square once again, offering an unforgettable experience. Salsa In The Square is a true highlight for Sheffield city centre that echoes the spirit of Havana and we're delighted to bring it back once again.”

UNIÓN HABANERA

The day’s full breakdown is:

★5:00pm – DJ ROLY CABALLERO opens the day with a selection of Latin and Afro rhythms for free-style dancing★6:00pm – Set 1 of 2, LIVE MUSIC from UNIÓN HABANERA★6:45pm – Live performances from LA FIERAS & EMMA & CARLOS★7:00pm – DJ ROLY for more freestyle dancing★7:45pm - LIVE MUSIC – the 2nd & final set from UNIÓN HABANERA★8:30pm - DJ ANNA DE ORTE (Barcelona) provides the Latin rhythms for more free style dancing★10:00pm – The Party Continues Inside Cubana with our BARRIO LATINO FIESTA

Downstairs with DJ ANNA DE ORTE & DJ EBO – Salsa, Reggaeton, Salsa, Samba, Latino HouseUpstairs Kizomba party with DJ SABROSO & DJ BRITANICO (SEAN WILSON)02:00am – Close.

Click here for a taste of the three Salsa In The Square events from 2023: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/k7bD7ycQJiwPYabi/?mibextid=KsPBc6