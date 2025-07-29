Crystal Peaks welcomes young artists’ environment exhibition

Young people are sharing their views on climate change in a new exhibition which is running at Crystal Peaks shopping centre throughout August.

The artworks have been created as the result of a 12-month project with the Youth Voice and Influence Service, which is part of Sheffield City Council’s Community Youth Services and My Pockets.

A group of 18 young people aged between 11 and 22 years old consulted with young people from 20 city Youth Clubs and Youth Voice Groups to showcase what Climate Change means to young people living in Sheffield.

They then created the pieces of art that are now on display in the Crystal Peaks central atrium, where they will remain until the end of August.

They worked together to design, draw and screen print the works by hand in youth clubs and workshops, with the support of Sheffield Hallam University and The Sheffield College.

The prints show how climate change intersects all aspect of young people’s lives, including the clothes young people buy, the food they eat with their friends, the homes they live in with their families, their dreams and aspirations and how they manage their health, wellbeing and disabilities.

“This is a fascinating exhibition, one that captures fully the concerns of the young people who participated in the project and we are particularly pleased that some of the local young people are from Com.Unity and Westfield,” said Crystal Peaks centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“The works make a welcome addition to the centre and we hope our visitors will take the time to stop for a few minutes and take a look.”

For more information about the project visit: https://mypockets.co.uk/day-one