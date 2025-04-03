Crystal Peaks Record Fair returns for April session

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 15:16 BST
The sound of classic vinyl comes to Crystal Peaks on April 12 with the return of the Sheffield shopping centre’s popular CD and Record Fair.

Presented by AA Record Fairs, the free event will run at the award-winning shopping mall from 9am to 4pm.

“This is one of our most popular regular events and we are pleased to be bringing this exciting musical market back to Crystal Peaks for this spring session,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“Our record fairs are always well-attended and are extremely popular with both vinyl collectors and people who love their classic albums in a traditional format.”

For more information about Crystal Peaks and all forthcoming events simply visit crystalpeakscentre.com

