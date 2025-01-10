Crystal Peaks Record Fair return for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Check out the classic sounds of great music as the popular Crystal Peaks CD and Record Fair returns for 2025.

Presented by AA Record Fairs, the free event will be held at the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, February 8, with a second already scheduled for April 12.

“We are very pleased to once again be bringing this exciting musical market back to Crystal Peaks, with a series of sales planned throughout 2025,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“Our record fairs are always well-attended and are extremely popular with both vinyl collectors and people who love their classic albums in a traditional format.”

For more information about Crystal Peaks and all forthcoming events simply visit crystalpeakscentre.com