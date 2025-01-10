Crystal Peaks Record Fair return for 2025
Presented by AA Record Fairs, the free event will be held at the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, February 8, with a second already scheduled for April 12.
“We are very pleased to once again be bringing this exciting musical market back to Crystal Peaks, with a series of sales planned throughout 2025,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.
“Our record fairs are always well-attended and are extremely popular with both vinyl collectors and people who love their classic albums in a traditional format.”
For more information about Crystal Peaks and all forthcoming events simply visit crystalpeakscentre.com