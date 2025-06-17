Crystal Peaks music market is back for July

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 17th Jun 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 16:00 BST
The popular Crystal Peaks Record Fair returns on July 12.placeholder image
The popular Crystal Peaks Record Fair returns on July 12.
Check out the sounds of great music as the popular Crystal Peaks CD and Record Fair returns this July.

Presented by AA Record Fairs, the free event will be held at the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, July 12.

Most Popular

“Our record fairs are always extremely popular with both vinyl collectors and people who love their classic albums in a traditional format,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are very pleased to once again be bringing this exciting musical market back to Crystal Peaks.”

For more information about Crystal Peaks and all forthcoming events simply visit crystalpeakscentre.com

Related topics:Crystal PeaksLee GreenwoodSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice