Crystal Peaks music market is back for July
Check out the sounds of great music as the popular Crystal Peaks CD and Record Fair returns this July.
Presented by AA Record Fairs, the free event will be held at the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, July 12.
“Our record fairs are always extremely popular with both vinyl collectors and people who love their classic albums in a traditional format,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.
“We are very pleased to once again be bringing this exciting musical market back to Crystal Peaks.”
For more information about Crystal Peaks and all forthcoming events simply visit crystalpeakscentre.com