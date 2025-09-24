Cross the Channel for an evening of French classics with Brigantes Orchestra

Sheffield’s Brigantes Orchestra is set for the launch of a world tour…without ever leaving its city base!

The orchestra’s new season - with a theme based around international music - will be its biggest to date, with six concerts at Sheffield Cathedral between October and June.

And the world tour begins on October 17 with a short voyage across the English Channel for a programme of French classics - Bizet’s music from L'Arlésienne, Ravel’s Boléro and Saint-Saëns’ mighty Organ Symphony.

The Brigantes Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Quentin Clare, is the city’s own professional orchestra and has been performing to critical acclaim since 2019.

“As we enter what is not only our biggest season to date but also probably our most ambitious, we wanted to deliver something that blends the classics of the concert platform with lesser-known treasures of the repertoire,” said Quentin.

“This year we’re taking our audience on a musical journey to some of the classical hotspots of the world and it’s worth having a season ticket so that you don’t miss out any of our destinations.”

Throughout the rest of the season, a programme based on the music of England - with a special Last Night of the Proms theme - Austria and Germany, Russia, the Nordics and the USA will create a truly global musical experience.

Composers included in the season will include such masters of the classical world as Grieg Sibelius, Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky, Wagner, Bach, Mendelssohn, Wood, Elgar, Holst, Copland and Gershwin.

To find out more about Brigantes Orchestra and its new concert season for 2025/26 visit thebrigantes.uk