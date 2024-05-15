Criminal psychologist who worked with Kray twins brings true crime tour to Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Renowned criminal psychologist, writer, radio host and podcaster Linda Sage is talking true crime to the people of Sheffield!

Linda spent forty years working in England’s top category prisons with the UK’s most notorious criminals, including the Krays, Myra Hindley and Peter Sutcliffe. Her events not only captivate and shock audiences but leave them with a deeper understanding of the workings of criminal minds.

Linda says: “I’m really looking forward to talking true crime at Sheffield United. I’ll share many professional insights, from psychiatric evaluations to crime scene evidence, and talk to audiences about what life in Category A prisons is really like. I promise to deliver a fascinating event which will shock and captivate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone is welcome at the event but it is only suitable for children aged 15 plus. Details are:

Serial killers: Up close and personal

Sheffield United

Thursday 29 August, 19:00-21:30

Book here