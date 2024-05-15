Criminal psychologist who worked with Kray twins brings true crime tour to Sheffield

Published 15th May 2024
Renowned criminal psychologist, writer, radio host and podcaster Linda Sage is talking true crime to the people of Sheffield!

Linda spent forty years working in England’s top category prisons with the UK’s most notorious criminals, including the Krays, Myra Hindley and Peter Sutcliffe. Her events not only captivate and shock audiences but leave them with a deeper understanding of the workings of criminal minds.

Linda says: “I’m really looking forward to talking true crime at Sheffield United. I’ll share many professional insights, from psychiatric evaluations to crime scene evidence, and talk to audiences about what life in Category A prisons is really like. I promise to deliver a fascinating event which will shock and captivate.”

Everyone is welcome at the event but it is only suitable for children aged 15 plus. Details are:

Serial killers: Up close and personal

Sheffield United

Thursday 29 August, 19:00-21:30

