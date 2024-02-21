Cricketer tackles gambling crisis at Westbourne event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The February 29 event at the Broomhill independent school, is aimed at parents, educators and personal, social, health and economic education leads.

The workshop will shed light on the rapidly growing concerns surrounding gambling and online gaming among young people.

“Patrick’s personal journey from the depths of gambling addiction to recovery is both harrowing and inspiring,” said Westbourne Director of Futures Becky Wilcox.

Patrick Foster will be the special guest at the Westbourne School workshop.

“Through his own experiences, he has become a passionate advocate for raising awareness of the dangers of gambling and associated risk-taking behaviours.

“And as an ambassador for the Mintridge Foundation and the author of the bestselling book - Might Bite: The Secret Life of a Gambling Addict - Patrick brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to the table.”

Patrick will explore the convergence between online gaming and gambling, highlighting the concerning trend of one leading to the other.

He will also emphasise the importance of promoting proactive approaches to mental health and exploring healthy coping strategies.

“In a digital age where 96 per cent of our children and young people are thought to own a smartphone, gambling and online gaming have never been more accessible, making it the fastest-growing societal issue faced by our younger generation,” said Becky.

“With the proliferation of smartphones and digital platforms, access to gambling and gaming has become easier than ever, posing significant risks to our children’s mental health and overall wellbeing.

The statistics are alarming, with 500,000 children aged between 11 to 15 gambling weekly and young people aged 16 to 23 three times more likely to develop a gambling or gaming problem, so it is clear that this issue demands our attention.

“At Westbourne, we understand the gravity of this issue and are committed to equipping our community with the knowledge and resources needed to address it effectively.”