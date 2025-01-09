Creating music and magical images with Brigantes Orchestra

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brigantes Orchestra will be creating memorable musical images as it welcomes a special guest for its first concert of 2025 at Sheffield Cathedral.

Shifting Sands is the title of the orchestra’s concerts for both schools and family audiences at the cathedral on Friday, March 7.

And joining the Brigantes musicians will be the sand artist Rosa van der Vijver, who will illustrate Maurice Ravel's fairytale ballet Mother Goose as well as Saint-Saens’ vivid Danse Macabre live to the music.

Rosa has been captivating audiences in Holland and internationally since 2015, having leant the art of of sand painting from her father Gert van der Vijver, also known as the Sand Wizard.

Rosa van der Vijver will create images in sand to accompany the musicians.

She throws, scatters, and draws in the sand on a light plate which is then projected over the orchestra and makes her drawings appear and disappear as the musicians play, providing an unforgettable visual spectacle to accompany the colourful music.

“The overall theme of this season is Fluidity, both musically and emotionally as well as in nature and movement,” said Brigantes founder and conductor Quentin Clare.

“We are particularly thrilled to welcome Rosa, a brilliant and rare artist who creates beautiful images in the sand as the music unfolds.

“In this way, the pictures are just as fleeting and temporary as the music they accompany.

“It’s a magical and mesmerising thing to watch unfold and we think children particularly will love this extra element to our special afternoon schools’ performance, and then later in a full evening concert.

“We are also delighted to welcome Annabelle Lawson, who at the evening performance will play Poulenc's Piano Concerto and a rarely played piece by Henriëtte Bosmans, a musician who struggled to compose in her time because of society's attitudes to women in music.

“Our schools’ concert last season was particularly successful in bringing 300 children and young people to a classical concert.

“This year we are doing more and making it even more spectacular thanks to funding awarded by the Postcode Neighbourhood Trust and raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.”

Brigantes Orchestra, sponsored by Sheffield company Neuronatal, is the city’s own professional orchestra and has been performing to critical acclaim since 2019.

To find out more about Brigantes Orchestra, both the March 7 performances and the rest of the 2025 concert season visit thebrigantes.uk