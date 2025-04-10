Cracking deal sees kids eat for free at Marco Pierre White’s Sheffield restaurant this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families looking for the perfect excuse for a get together over the Easter holidays can head to Marco Pierre White’s Sheffield restaurant where they can feed the kids absolutely free.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available at the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill, anyone who fancies tucking into a delicious menu that’s served ‘family style’ and been devised by arguably the country’s greatest ever chef, will be able to do so without worrying about the cost of their child’s meal*.

Guests also have the chance to win some incredible prizes through the restaurant’s online ‘Crack the Egg’ competition where they can pick up a host of Easter treats including a meal for two, glass of fizz or free dessert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Britten, restaurant manager said: “Easter is all about spending time with the family and what better way to do that than go out for a meal where you can catch up and enjoy some delicious food with those closet to you.

A new spring menu is now being served at Marco Pierre White's Sheffield restaurant

“Our spring menu is now being served and includes a superb range of dishes that pays homage to the time of year. There’s also plenty of choice to satisfy younger diners and with kids getting their meal for free, makes it even more appealing, especially for those paying!

“The Crack the Egg competition is also a bit of seasonal fun where guests can win some fabulous prizes and enjoy them on the day they visit. What better way to make your day even more enjoyable than sipping a free glass of fizz or choosing a free side to go with your meal.

“Marco’s restaurant here at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Chesterfield Road South is about simple, authentic food, served in a great environment with a relaxed atmosphere and we can’t wait to welcome guests both young and old where they can make everlasting memories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, to book or to view the menus visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/steakhouse-bar-and-grill/sheffield

Kids eat free this Easter at Marco Pierre White's Sheffield restaurant

* participating venues only; The offer applies to under 12s and includes either a starter and main or main and dessert with every paying adult main off the à la carte menu.

The Crack the Egg promotion is available April 18-21.