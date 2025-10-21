Coming to Sheffield. Flook - Celebrating 30 years with brilliance, dynamism and inventive flair

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2025, 13:20 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 13:32 BST
Wednesday November 19, Firth Hall, University of Sheffield, The Octagon Centre, Clarkson St. Sheffield S10 2TQ. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £16/£10(concs) Box Office: 0114 222 8888. Email: [email protected]

After 30 years Flook show no sign of letting up in their brilliance,their dynamism, or their inventive flair. What began in 1995 as a ground-breaking union of musicians and instruments, has continued as a unique musical offering through one live album, five studio albums and countless outstanding performances.

In 2025, Flook’s enduring class shines bright as they step into their 4th decade with their exhilarating new release, Sanju, and an extensive tour schedule throughout the year, taking them around UK, Europe and Japan. Their achievement has been recently honoured with an award from Ireland’s TG4 - Gradam Ceoil TG4 Group of the Year 2025.

Related topics:SheffieldUniversity of SheffieldTicketsEmail
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice