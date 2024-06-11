Comedy String Quartet to play Doncaster This Weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Graffiti Classic's whirlwind of music, dance and comedy will be at the Thurlow Pavilion in Epworth on Saturday

Formed by Irishman Cathal Ó Dúill whilst street-performing in Covent Garden, Graffiti Classics mix up music, comedy and dance with a sprinkle of Irish humour on their mission to make classical music for everyone. The classically trained quartet play as much Beethoven as Bluegrass at their high energy shows where there's something for every age group and music fan to clap and sing along to.

Cathal said, “We love taking our show on the road and seeing everyone having such a good time. We’ve really tried over the years to show how fun classical music can be and it’s always wonderful to see that our audiences agree''

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band has a large international following, having performed regularly across the globe at a huge variety of events, with appearances ranging from festivals, cruise-ships and concert halls to prisons, hospitals and schools; from weddings and parties to theatres and corporate events. They also founded Playground Proms – workshops performed in school playgrounds aiming to make classical music fun for a younger audience – and they are currently touring the UK stopping at schools in York this week.