Comedy on tap as Lindrick Players present "A Man Walks Into a Bra!"

This September, Carlton in Lindrick Civic Centre is the place to be as local theatre favourites Lindrick Players present their latest side-splitting production: “A Man Walks Into a Bra” – a riotous comedy written by Jonathan Goodson, with kind permission of Lazy Bee Scripts, and directed by the ever-talented Sam Caudwell.

Set in the not-so-harmonious Bar Harmony, this brilliantly bonkers show blends the charm of classic British farce with the fast-paced hilarity of modern pub banter. What starts as an ordinary evening at this Camden watering hole quickly descends into a madcap mix of mystery, mishaps and mix-ups. With suspicious characters, bumbling police officers, and trousers no one should be seen in, prepare for a night of non-stop giggles and outrageous twists.

“It’s got all the ingredients of a perfect comedy night out,” says director Sam Caudwell. “Quirky characters, ridiculous misunderstandings, and just the right dash of cheek!”

The show promises something for everyone: quick wit, physical comedy, a splash of satire – and yes, a healthy dose of mild adult humour. So bring your mates, your partner, or anyone who could use a laugh – just maybe leave Granny at home if she’s easily shocked!

The cast of "A Man Walks Into a Bra"

Performance Dates:

Friday, September 19, at 7.30pm

Saturday, September 20, at 2pm (Matinee)

Saturday, September 20, at 7.30pm

Doors and bar open 30 minutes before each performance

Carlton in Lindrick Civic Centre, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, S81 9RE

Limited tickets available! Book online now at: ticketsource.co.uk/lindrickplayers

Follow Lindrick Players on Facebook for behind-the-scenes sneak peeks and updates.

Don’t miss your chance to support local theatre and enjoy an evening of belly laughs, brilliant performances, and bar-based mayhem. "A Man Walks Into a Bra" is one night at the pub you’ll never forget – for all the right (and very wrong) reasons!

Get your tickets today – this comedy won’t stay on tap for long!