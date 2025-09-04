Comedy legend Bernie Clifton's autobiography launch - up close and personal

A lazy Sunday afternoon of comedy and music at The Library Venue in Sheffield. Hosted by John Reilly, of Boy on a Dolphin and Acoustic Angels and Lewis Nitikman. Oh and a bit of Yorkshire Tapas too.

This is going to be a really fun afternoon.

John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman will be playing a few tunes, but the main event is to celebrate the launch of the long-awaited autobiography, 'Crackerjack to Vegas' by the legend that is Bernie Clifton. Plus a bit of Yorkshire Tapas to kick it all off.

What took him so long? Growing up in wartime St.Helens (where a bomb missed his head by a few yards), Bernie began his career as a teenage singer with a local dance band. This was the first step on the long and winding road that took him to a Royal Variety Show where he reduced our late Queen to tears of laughter and then, after many years of touring, to a standing ovation in Las Vegas.

Bernie takes us along on his hilarious journey, explaining how he failed as a plumber but made it to Beijing as a trombonist. We read about his exploits piloting his ‘Flying Ostrich’ microlight (without a licence) and keeping fit with the odd London marathon… on the back of an ostrich!

There will be signed copies available to buy on the day and each purchase comes with a free Crackerjack pen!

Only 80 tickets and already selling fast so book yours now.

To book call or text Elaine 07918 556552 or go to www.artmusicltd.com