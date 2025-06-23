Come and meet much-loved children’s TV character Bluey at Gulliver’s Valley!

Popular children’s TV character Bluey is making a special guest appearance to meet her fans at Gulliver’s Valley theme park next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blue heeler puppy who appears in the hit TV show of the same name will be at Gulliver’s Valley in the Rother Valley on July 5 & 6, appearing at intervals across the weekend.

Bluey is an Australian animated preschool TV series which started in 2018 and quickly became a hit around the world. It is now shown widely on the Disney+ channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “This promises to be another fantastic weekend of fun as we celebrate our fifth birthday in 2025. Bluey is such a popular TV character and loved by children the world over. It’s bound to be a very busy weekend, so make sure you don’t miss out!”

Bluey at Gulliver's

The weekend won’t be all about Bluey though – there is so much more to do and see at Gulliver’s Valley when you visit.

There are two new rides for 2025, with Turbo Tower and Crazy Planes in the Gulliver’s Gears area, which is also home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and Overdrive, a 360-degree thrill and one of Gulliver’s most daring rides.

The theme park has more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities, including favourites such as Apache Falls, the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, a mini-farm, and the

Lost Jurassic World area with animatronic dinosaurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the weekend of Bluey’s visit start from £23 per person per day, with children under 90cms in height going free.

You can turn your visit to meet Bluey into even more of a special occasion with a sleepover in the park’s variety of family-friendly accommodation on offer, including Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Mermaid Dens, Lost World Lodges, and the Megalodon Lodge.

For more information and to book your tickets to meet Bluey, visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk/bluey