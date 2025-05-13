Classic Ibiza and David Morales to raise the roof at Utilita Arena Sheffield
Join the party on Friday, November 28 for a celebration of White-Isle inspired dance anthems, reimagined by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, followed a closing DJ set from the one-and-only David Morales. They’ll also be joined by the incredible London Community Gospel Choir and DJ Goldierocks.
Urban Soul Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Hussey, have worked for over 25 years with many dance music greats, including Groove Armada, Robert Miles and Nightmares On Wax. With DJ Goldierocks, they’ll be performing two high-octane sets packed full of audience favourites from Classic Ibiza’s 10-year repertoire. “Insomnia” by Faithless, “Born Slippy” by Underworld and “Adagio For Strings” by Tiësto are among the anthemic tunes that will be given the full orchestral treatment.
David Morales will be closing the night. A house music pioneer, Morales is the artist behind the iconic “Needin’ U” and the producer of timeless classics like Alison Limerick’s “Where Love Lives,” CeCe Peniston’s “Finally,” and Jamiroquai’s “Space Cowboy.” Without him, dance music’s rise to the global mainstream would not have been possible. Expect a high-energy, masterful set from a true legend of house.
David Morales says: “I am so looking forward to closing out this event. It's an honour to be part of clubbing history in the making.”
If that’s not enough, joining Urban Soul Orchestra for the opening set is London Community Gospel Choir. LCGC is one of the world’s most in-demand choirs, having recorded with the likes of Adele, Blur and Madonna. They’re also due to perform Pacha Ibiza (Flower Power) in June. Together with USO, they’ll create a soulful wall-of-sound, in a performance not to be missed.
Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward adds: “Having spent 10 years perfecting Classic Ibiza outdoors, it’s really exciting to be reinventing the show for an arena for the very first time. Expect an immersive symphony for your senses, packed with energy, euphoria and visual effects.
“To all house music lovers out there, this is your invitation to dance, sing, and relive the soundtrack of your life like never before. We feel truly blessed to have the legend that is David Morales joining us for one helluva night!”
Venue Presale tickets will go on sale from Wednesday, May 14 at 9am, accessible by signing up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter. Any remaining tickets will be available through a general on-sale from Friday, May 16 at 9am.