Cirque De Celine - Breathtaking Tribute Act Arrives at Sheffield City Hall Soon!

By Douwi Stewart
Contributor
Published 11th Feb 2025, 12:16 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 12:20 BST
Cirque De Celineplaceholder image
Cirque De Celine
Prepare for a magical, never seen before performance pairing the music of Celine Dion, and the spectacle of the circus to conjure an unforgettable evening.

Arrays of acrobats and mesmerising dancers match the beat of the extensive catalogue from Celine Dion, featuring the hits My Heart Will Go On, The Power of Love, Because You Loved Me, It’s All Coming Back to Me, and many more!

Most Popular

The international tribute act tours across the UK, arriving at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, 11 April 2025 –for a magical night of dance and melody. The performance previously toured as Celine: My Heart Will Go On, and promises to amaze audiences even more with the added liveliness of the circus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The producer of the show, Carlton Entertainment’s Kerry Carlton says: “The concert is a stunning celebration of the music of one of the greatest singers of our time.”

“The production features a talented cast of musicians and singers who lead audiences on a magical ride through four decades of hits.”

Don’t miss out on the mystifying performance that spectacularly collides the hits of Celine Dion and the enchanting glow of the circus spotlights.

Tickets are available now via https://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/

Related topics:Tickets
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice