Cirque De Celine - Breathtaking Tribute Act Arrives at Sheffield City Hall Soon!

Cirque De Celine

Prepare for a magical, never seen before performance pairing the music of Celine Dion, and the spectacle of the circus to conjure an unforgettable evening.

Arrays of acrobats and mesmerising dancers match the beat of the extensive catalogue from Celine Dion, featuring the hits My Heart Will Go On, The Power of Love, Because You Loved Me, It’s All Coming Back to Me, and many more!

The international tribute act tours across the UK, arriving at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, 11 April 2025 –for a magical night of dance and melody. The performance previously toured as Celine: My Heart Will Go On, and promises to amaze audiences even more with the added liveliness of the circus.

The producer of the show, Carlton Entertainment’s Kerry Carlton says: “The concert is a stunning celebration of the music of one of the greatest singers of our time.”

“The production features a talented cast of musicians and singers who lead audiences on a magical ride through four decades of hits.”

Don’t miss out on the mystifying performance that spectacularly collides the hits of Celine Dion and the enchanting glow of the circus spotlights.

Tickets are available now via https://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/