Circus acts set to wow at Wentworth Woodhouse WE Wonder Festival

After delving into the archives, the preservation trust regenerating Grade I listed stately home Wentworth Woodhouse discovered that circus performers entertained at its garden parties in the 1920s and 30s.

The Earls Fitzwilliam often opened their gardens to the community and brought in a ‘flat-wire’ entertainer, acrobats, clowns and fortune-tellers. Archivists discovered that Countess Maud particularly loved the palm-readers.

So this year, Wentworth Woodhouse’s spectacular annual outdoor event the WE Wonder Festival picks up the theme and becomes Circus At The House Of Fun.

The trust teamed with Flux Rotherham and Rotherham Museums, Arts and Heritage to blend local history, art and family entertainment, with a nod to other local daredevils, including the Maltby Alzanas. The family of high-wire performers gained international fame with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus from the 1940s-60s.

In a Big Top in the historic gardens, daredevil high-wire performer Chris Bullzini and acrobatic shows by Let’s Circus will have audiences on the edge of their seats.

Unicyclists, jugglers and entertainers will be roaming the grounds and visitors can expect traditional funfair games, craft tents and the chance to learn new skills in the circus workshop.

There will also be music from Thorpe Hesley Brass Band, food trucks and picnic areas.

The Trust’s Head of Culture and Engagement, Victoria Ryves, said: “WE Wonder is a very popular part of our summer events programme, which this year celebrates Rotherham becoming the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture.

“We set out to make this place the House of Fun, where families can play and where noise and laughter abound. This is exactly what the house was designed for by the Marquesses of Rockingham, who wanted lots of space for parties, balls, banquets and concerts, and the Earls Fitzwilliam were also huge party-throwers.”

WE Wonder visitors can also take a break from the sunshine and cool off inside the mansion, where a play-focussed, interactive art exhibition called the House of Fun: Parties, Play and Portraits is running until November

It gives visitors of all ages the chance to learn about Wentworth Woodhouse’s history of parties and high times, and view a priceless collection of portraits by van Dyck, Mytens and Reynolds, which once belonged to the house and are back on temporary loan.

WE Wonder tickets cost £12.50 for adults, £7 for concessions and children over five (it’s free for under fives). Family tickets (2 adults, 2 children) are £30. House Only tickets (on selected dates) to view the exhibition are free for 5s-16s and £10.50 for adults. Go to: https://wentworthwoodhouse.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/66865

