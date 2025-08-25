Chip Butties for Charity at The Commercial Pub

Sheffield residents are being invited to support Chip Butty Night at The Commercial Pub as it is transformed into a community fundraiser in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. The event will take place on Wednesday 27th August, from 4pm to 9pm, and is open to all. Special guest and Sheffield icon John Burkhill, widely known as “The Man with the Pram”, will attend to show his support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burkhill is a long-standing fundraiser for Macmillan and a symbol of local charitable spirit. The aim of the evening is to serve more chip butties than ever before while raising funds for a cause that affects many families across the region.

The event is inspired by Pete McKee’s “400 Crisp Butties” challenge, and organisers are encouraging the community to get involved by adding a small optional donation when purchasing their chip butties, entering the raffle, or making other voluntary donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees will be able to enjoy the classic chip butty or choose from a selection of topping combinations. A specially brewed cask ale, named by a local customer, will also be available, with all profits from its sales going directly to Macmillan.

Chip Butty Night at The Commercial Pub in Chapeltown

There will be a charity raffle and the event is also supported by local businesses such as:

Sheffield Distillery

Freshaveg

Brook Bakery

Geo Supplies

Local beer-themed radio station Ale & Radio will be covering the event live.

This fundraising night also marks four years of Chip Butty Night at The Commercial, which has become a popular midweek tradition in Chapeltown thanks to its hand-cut chips, weekly specials, and strong community following.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Commercial Pub's Famous Chip Butties are fundraising!

“We’re proud to be using what started as a small weekly event to help raise money for such an important cause,” said organisers. “The response from the local community has been incredible.”

Event Information:

Location: The Commercial Pub, Chapeltown

Date: Wednesday August 27

Time: 4pm – 9pm

Entry: Free – no ticket required

All proceeds from raffle tickets, profits from the specially brewed cask ale, and optional donations will go directly to Macmillan Cancer Support.