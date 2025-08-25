Chip Butties for Charity at The Commercial Pub
Burkhill is a long-standing fundraiser for Macmillan and a symbol of local charitable spirit. The aim of the evening is to serve more chip butties than ever before while raising funds for a cause that affects many families across the region.
The event is inspired by Pete McKee’s “400 Crisp Butties” challenge, and organisers are encouraging the community to get involved by adding a small optional donation when purchasing their chip butties, entering the raffle, or making other voluntary donations.
Attendees will be able to enjoy the classic chip butty or choose from a selection of topping combinations. A specially brewed cask ale, named by a local customer, will also be available, with all profits from its sales going directly to Macmillan.
There will be a charity raffle and the event is also supported by local businesses such as:
- Sheffield Distillery
- Freshaveg
- Brook Bakery
- Geo Supplies
Local beer-themed radio station Ale & Radio will be covering the event live.
This fundraising night also marks four years of Chip Butty Night at The Commercial, which has become a popular midweek tradition in Chapeltown thanks to its hand-cut chips, weekly specials, and strong community following.
“We’re proud to be using what started as a small weekly event to help raise money for such an important cause,” said organisers. “The response from the local community has been incredible.”
Event Information:
Location: The Commercial Pub, Chapeltown
Date: Wednesday August 27
Time: 4pm – 9pm
Entry: Free – no ticket required
All proceeds from raffle tickets, profits from the specially brewed cask ale, and optional donations will go directly to Macmillan Cancer Support.