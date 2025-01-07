Chinese lantern making workshops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In celebration of Chinese New Year, the University of Sheffield's Confucius Institute will be holding lantern-making workshops at Meadowhall Shopping Centre this month, providing visitors with the chance to engage in Chinese cultural traditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free workshops, run in partnership with Meadowhall, will take place on the first floor of Meadowhall Shopping Centre in front of River Island on the weekends of 18-19 January and 25-26 January 2025, between 10am – 6pm on Saturdays and 11am –5pm on Sundays.

Andy Barker, Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Sheffield, said: "Our collaboration with Meadowhall for Chinese New Year is an exciting opportunity to bring Chinese culture to the heart of Sheffield. It allows us to connect to all, sharing our commitment to cultural exchange. Our lantern-making workshops showcase creativity and tradition, bringing children and adults together to enjoy the celebrations."

Lanterns created during these workshops will be displayed at Meadowhall as part of their Chinese New Year celebrations on 31 January and will later be available for public collection.