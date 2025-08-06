Children’s Outdoor Theatre event at Crich Tramway Village

Crich Tramway Village is hosting a Children's Outdoor Theatre production from Notice this Notice Theatre Group from Monday 11th to Friday 15th August.

The outdoor production is full of fun for all the family, with a promenade performance of The Pied Piper of Hamlin along the enchanting woodland walk, which is sure to keep them entertained during the school holidays.

Performances are at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 2pm, 3pm and each performance lasts 30 minutes and is included in the admission ticket to Crich Tramway Village.

There is also the opportunity for children to get creative and make Rat Hats from 11am – 3pm to wear during the performances.

The Pied Piper of Hamelin

Events Manager, Candi Bell, said: “Families have enjoyed performances from Notice this Notice Theatre Group in the past, so we are pleased to welcome them back with a new five- day professional and engaging production. Visitors with return tickets can also use them for this event.”

Crich Tramway Village is open from 10am with vintage trams running from 10.30am.

To pre-book tickets, visit: https://tickets.tramway.co.uk/tickets/#events