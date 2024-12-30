Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Star of stage and screen, Faye Brookes, returns to the role of Roxie Hart in the UK and Ireland tour of Chicago, which comes to Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday, January 28 - Saturday, February 1.

It has been described as “the sexiest musical ever" (Metro).

We caught up with Faye for a chat all about life on the road, and all that jazz.

Q: You are well known for your award-winning turn as Kate Connor in Coronation Street, however you’re no stranger to the stage – what is it about theatre that keeps you coming back?

A: I love performing live. The stage is where I truly feel challenged as an actress. A place where I can play and really bring a character to life.

What are the main differences between preparing for a screen and stage role, and do you have a preference?

I think they’re equally challenging, I tend to do a lot of research for any role but I suppose the difference with TV is that you may get an opportunity to do another take whereas theatre is live, you only get one shot!

You previously played Roxie Hart to acclaim. Are you excited to revisit the role, and will you be approaching her differently this time around?

I’m so unbelievably grateful to be returning to play the role Roxie Hart. I adore her. Always have. Always will. She’s such an interesting character that I discover something new about her every day.

Chicago is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history. Why do you think the production stands the test of time?

There’s a reason why it’s the longest running American Musical, everyone can relate to the story in some way. To me it’s the perfect musical, there’s something for everyone.

Chicago features the famed music of John Kander and Fred Ebb. How would you describe the score, and do you have a favourite number to perform and/or watch?

I think the score is timeless, unforgettable rhythms, toe tapping numbers throughout and the most stunning jazz melodies. My favourite number … and I love them All! Probably “Roxie” and “Me & My Baby”

Touring a musical is no easy feat. How do you keep yourself on top form both physically and mentally?

Honestly - a lot of discipline. To perform every show to the best of my ability I must make sure I take care of myself, mind, body and spirit. I will be quite strict with my diet so that I’m fuelled efficiently not only to get through the show but to keep my immune system strong. Sleep is vital, and meditation for focus and peace of mind.

You were the runner-up on Dancing On Ice in 2021. Would you be open to any more TV competitions and/ or learning another challenging skill?

I loved learning how to ice skate, I’ll forever treasure my time on Dancing On Ice. I’d never say no to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ but for now I’m totally focused on performing onstage or acting for TV roles.

Is there a piece of advice you’ve received or that you would pass on to anyone hoping to go into the creative industry?

“Be yourself everyone else is already taken” - Oscar Wilde

Remaining tickets for Chicago at the Lyceum theatre can be booked at https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/