Check out top sounds at Crystal Peaks Record Fair this March

Check out the sound of great music as Crystal Peaks welcomes the return of its popular CD and Record Fair.

The popular Crystal Peaks Record Fair is set to return

Presented by AA Record Fairs, the free event will be held at the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, March 25.

“We are very pleased to be bringing this exciting musical market back to Crystal Peaks for the second time in 2023,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“As part of a series of special events for our visitors, the CD and Record Fair demonstrates how much a demand there is for vintage music of all types, proving very popular with vinyl collectors and people who love their classic albums.”