Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Sheffield City Hall

By Emily McGeoch
Contributor
Published 11th May 2025, 13:53 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 10:16 BST
This week at Sheffield City Hall ... escape to a world of pure imagination with Roald Dahl's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory – The Musical.

Join Charlie Bucket and the other Golden Ticket winners as they embark on an extraordinary journey through Willy Wonka’s marvellous mind. Then watch as they soon learn that nobody leaves the same way that they arrived…

Based on the iconic story, this spectacular stage show follows the hit West End and Broadway productions. Combining memorable songs from the original 1970’s motion picture with all new numbers, this musical will dazzle your senses.

Presented by MOS, this iconic show is one you don't want to miss - get your tickets today at www.ticketsource.co.uk/manor-operatic-society

Charlie dreaming of his golden ticket

Charlie dreaming of his golden ticket Photo: Submitted

WONKA FACTORY TO OPEN AT LAST!

WONKA FACTORY TO OPEN AT LAST! Photo: Submitted

Wonka & Charlie

Wonka & Charlie Photo: Submitted

Little Charlie with his father

Little Charlie with his father Photo: Submitted

