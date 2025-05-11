Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Sheffield City Hall

Join Charlie Bucket and the other Golden Ticket winners as they embark on an extraordinary journey through Willy Wonka’s marvellous mind. Then watch as they soon learn that nobody leaves the same way that they arrived…

Based on the iconic story, this spectacular stage show follows the hit West End and Broadway productions. Combining memorable songs from the original 1970’s motion picture with all new numbers, this musical will dazzle your senses.

Presented by MOS, this iconic show is one you don't want to miss - get your tickets today at www.ticketsource.co.uk/manor-operatic-society

