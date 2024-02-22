Charity quiz marks 60th anniversary
Quiz 19, compiled by Gillian Halliday. is significant as it celebrates the team’s 60th anniversary.
It is available now by sending an SAE and cheque for £1 made payable to 'Mrs G. Halliday' to ‘Lorien’, Main Road, Stickney, Boston, Lincolnshire, PE22 8AG.
To save on high postal charges you can send the fee along with an email address and the quiz will be emailed to you. It is also available by using PayPal using the link https://tinyurl.com/4j63d3k7 which will cost £1.40p and includes their admin fees.
Full details are on the Buxton Mountain Rescue site: http://www.buxtonmountainrescue.org.uk/ and Answerbank site: https://www.theanswerbank.co.uk/Quizzes-and-Puzzles/Question1861940.html
The closing date to apply for the quiz is October 31.
The previous quiz saw applications come from the length and breadth of Britain and raised £355, which included extra donations which were handed over to the team.
The two prize winners came from Durham and Aberdeenshire and each received £10 & £5 respectively.