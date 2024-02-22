Charity quiz marks 60th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Quiz 19, compiled by Gillian Halliday. is significant as it celebrates the team’s 60th anniversary.

It is available now by sending an SAE and cheque for £1 made payable to 'Mrs G. Halliday' to ‘Lorien’, Main Road, Stickney, Boston, Lincolnshire, PE22 8AG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To save on high postal charges you can send the fee along with an email address and the quiz will be emailed to you. It is also available by using PayPal using the link https://tinyurl.com/4j63d3k7 which will cost £1.40p and includes their admin fees.

Join in the fun of the quiz.

Full details are on the Buxton Mountain Rescue site: http://www.buxtonmountainrescue.org.uk/ and Answerbank site: https://www.theanswerbank.co.uk/Quizzes-and-Puzzles/Question1861940.html

The closing date to apply for the quiz is October 31.

The previous quiz saw applications come from the length and breadth of Britain and raised £355, which included extra donations which were handed over to the team.