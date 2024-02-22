News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Charity quiz marks 60th anniversary

The latest postal charity quiz in in aid of Buxton Mountain Rescue is now available and will mark a very special event.
By Gillian HallidayContributor
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 08:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Quiz 19, compiled by Gillian Halliday. is significant as it celebrates the team’s 60th anniversary.

It is available now by sending an SAE and cheque for £1 made payable to 'Mrs G. Halliday' to ‘Lorien’, Main Road, Stickney, Boston, Lincolnshire, PE22 8AG.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To save on high postal charges you can send the fee along with an email address and the quiz will be emailed to you. It is also available by using PayPal using the link https://tinyurl.com/4j63d3k7 which will cost £1.40p and includes their admin fees.

Most Popular
Join in the fun of the quiz.Join in the fun of the quiz.
Join in the fun of the quiz.

Full details are on the Buxton Mountain Rescue site: http://www.buxtonmountainrescue.org.uk/ and Answerbank site: https://www.theanswerbank.co.uk/Quizzes-and-Puzzles/Question1861940.html

The closing date to apply for the quiz is October 31.

The previous quiz saw applications come from the length and breadth of Britain and raised £355, which included extra donations which were handed over to the team.

The two prize winners came from Durham and Aberdeenshire and each received £10 & £5 respectively.

Related topics:LincolnshireBoston